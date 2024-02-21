Exceptional Experiences Await Customers As Leading Retailer BTC Fashion Partners With Martech Innovator Webengage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: BTC Fashion, the retail arm of the Business Trading Company (BTC) and the promoter of world-renowned brands such as Matalan, Miniso, Superdry and Balabala in GCC and Levant regions, has partnered with leading marketing technology (MarTech) company WebEngage to engage its vast customer base with personalized and exceptional experiences.

The integration with WebEngage's award-winning, patent-pending marketing technologies, which are powered by a customer data platform (CDP) and AI, will help BTC Fashion to understand its customers better and deeper and strike meaningful, personalized and contextualized conversations with them across offline and online channels. BTC Fashion's robust omnichannel retail presence, including outlets across the region and its successful e-commerce arm bfab, is an ideal opportunity to deploy AI and automation and advance customer-centric retail outcomes.

“As one of the largest investment firms in GCC, we represent some of the most inspirational global brands. Our aim is to provide unique and consistent experiences to each shopper whenever and wherever they engage with any of our brands. Partnering with WebEngage, we will be able to understand our customers better and fulfil their needs in a more personalized manner. WebEngage's proven experience in transforming retention marketing for leading fashion and retail brands in the region is an added advantage,” said Hasit Kakkad, General Manager, BTC Fashion.

BTC Fashion will integrate its back office, loyalty platform, data lake, and e-commerce channel with WebEngage's Retention Operating System. That will help build unified customer profiles. The resulting“customer 360”, powered by deterministic AI, will help BTC Fashion's marketing teams and product managers of all brands to optimize customer journeys across SMS, mobile, web, digital, paid media, WhatsApp, email, and offline. Based on shopper behaviours, purchases, psychography, and real-time intent, BTC Fashion will deliver personalized omnichannel experiences.

BTC Fashion's partnership with WebEngage to deliver tailored experiences draws upon the broader consumer sentiment in the regional fashion retail industry. A recent study by Oliver Wyman revealed that GCC consumers' expectations for tailored experiences are 30% higher than those of their global counterparts. Additionally, 87% of GCC customers are using both online and offline channels to shop. By driving omnichannel personalization, BTC Fashion is hoping to cater to such customers meaningfully and reinforce its position as a leading retailer in GCC and Levant.

“We are so honoured to associate with a family group of BTC's calibre. Since its inception, the group has played an integral role in the region's socioeconomic transformation. We will deploy our latest innovations in generative AI, seamlessly integrate with all their systems, and empower their marketing teams to build 1:1 customer engagement. Our regional business managed services team will ensure we maximize the value of their customer data, boost marketing impressions, and improve CLTV,” said Hetarth Patel, Vice President - Middle East & Africa and Managing Director - UAE.