Lemonsoda Introduces Vibrant Ceramic Tiki Glasses And Stemless Martinis Sets For Summer Celebrations

Lemonsoda introduces ceramic tiki & stemless martini glasses, perfect for summer parties. Durable, vibrant designs for refreshing drinks!

CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lemonsoda LTD. has introduced a new set of ceramic tiki glasses and stemless martini glasses perfect for summer parties and celebrations. The two new product releases come just in time for summer event planning and stocking the home bar for warm weather entertaining.The ceramic tiki glass set includes eight durable stoneware glasses decorated with tropical motifs like hibiscus flowers, palm fronds and bamboo. The glasses feature thick walls that will keep icy tropical drinks cold and refreshing. Each set of glasses can be used to serve mai tais, daiquiris, rum punch, margaritas, lemonade, iced tea, craft sodas and other cold beverages.“These tiki glasses are perfect for exotic summer cocktails or everyday drinks,” said Ben Saida of Lemonsoda.“The colorful design transports you to a beachfront cabana. Pull out these glasses for backyard luaus, poolside gatherings and beach house vacations all summer long.”No tiki drink is complete without tiny paper umbrellas and swizzle sticks. Lemonsoda recommends adorning the new tiki glasses with bright paper umbrellas in lemon, lime, orange and cherry shades. Swizzle sticks featuring tropical fruits or bamboo designs can add to the island vibe. The company also suggests decorating the tablescape around the tiki glasses with natural elements like citrus fruits or orchids for an immersive, tropical feel.In addition to tiki glasses, Lemonsoda has also released a set of eight durable, stoneware stemless martini glasses. The summary glasses feature hand-painted lemons, limes and mint leaves in vibrant yellow and green hues. Each 16-ounce martini glass is conveniently designed without a stem for easy handling.“We created these glasses after noticing the recent rise in popularity of stemless martini glasses for serving craft cocktails and mocktails,” noted Saida.“The cocktail culture has moved beyond basic martinis. Our lemon and lime designed glasses are ideal for palomas, cosmos, mojitos, lemon drops and so many other chilled or shaken drinks.”Lemonsoda suggests using the glasses to build a DIY cocktail bar for summer parties. Set up a drink station on the patio or deck with clear glass drink dispensers filled with pre-mixed cocktails featuring flavors like watermelon, blackberry sage and peach thyme. Allow guests to freely pour their own drinks into the convenient stemless glasses. Add sliced fruit and herb garnish alongside the dispensers so guests can customize their summer sippers.For easy barware storage between summer gatherings, both the stemless and tiki glass sets neatly stack for space saving. All Lemonsoda ceramic glasses conveniently hold ice without slippery condensation on the outside, preventing messes on outdoor patio furniture and tabletops. The lead-free stoneware cups are durable enough for both indoor and outdoor use. They are top-rack dishwasher safe and drinkware safe.About Company:Lemonsoda is a Los Angeles based bar accessories company that focuses on quality over quantity. Each unique product is custom designed with customers in mind, crafting specialty goods that can be used with pride. From start to finish, the aim is to create unique and special products rather than mass produce. For more information about Lemonsoda LTD. please contact Ben Saida at 818-835-2175 or ....

