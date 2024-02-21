Diplomatic tensions escalate among Brazil, Israel over statements on Gaza

(MENAFN) Diplomatic tensions between Brazil and Israel reached a boiling point as Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira accused his Israeli counterpart of deception amid a escalating dispute fueled by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comparison of the Israeli military operation in Gaza to the "Jewish Holocaust." Vieira, hosting a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, condemned Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz's statements as "unacceptable" and "false," labeling them as "disgraceful." The rift deepened following President Lula's remarks during a visit to Ethiopia for the African Union summit, where he characterized the events in Gaza as "not a war, but genocide."



Israel's reaction was swift, branding Lula as "persona non grata," while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized the Brazilian president for "crossing the red line" with his comments. In response to Katz's summoning of Brazilian Ambassador Frederico Mayer for a meeting, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reciprocated by summoning the Israeli ambassador, Daniel Zonshinim, and recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv for consultations.



The diplomatic standoff underscores the gravity of the situation, with both countries trading accusations and taking reciprocal measures in a rapidly escalating confrontation. The heated exchange reflects broader international divisions over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Brazil's stance aligning with a vocal segment of the global community condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. The fallout from the dispute poses challenges to diplomatic relations between Brazil and Israel, raising concerns about the prospects for future dialogue and cooperation between the two nations. As tensions continue to simmer, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian issue and the enduring quest for a peaceful resolution in the region.

