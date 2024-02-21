Qatar University Hosts First International Conference On Digitization

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) inaugurated the International Conference on Languages, Media, and Translation at the College of Arts and Sciences. The conference, themed“Digitization and Virtual Societies: Challenges in Language, Literature, and Media,” brought together an elite group of researchers from various universities and institutions worldwide.

Dr. Fatima Al Kubaisi, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at QU, expressed the university's commitment to fostering digitisation and confronting the challenges posed by digital transformation. In her opening remarks, she emphasised the profound impact of the digital leap in the field of journalism, particularly the emergence of citizen journalism and its influence on various aspects of life, including transcultural identity.

“The digital revolution is an unavoidable challenge. The noticeable evolution in citizen journalism profoundly influences crucial areas, especially the transcultural identity shaping citizen participation in the Arab world's transformative policies. Understanding the reasons and challenges is crucial for protecting our identity. Social media platforms play a significant role in disrupting traditional discourses across various life aspects.”

Dr. Al Kubaisi added:“In the digitisation era, two essential pillars are required for safe engagement: addressing the impact of social media language on translation and developing educational systems in the age of digital platforms. QU prioritises“digitally enhanced education” to meet challenges posed by digital communication technology.”

Dr. Seeta Al Athba, Associate Dean for Languages, Communication, and Translation at QU, highlighted the revolutionary changes in the social sciences amid the digital shift. She underscored the challenges faced by universities and academic institutions in adapting to the new styles of reception, communication, and understanding exhibited by new generations.

“Universities are obligated to keep pace with these changes and confront them with effective scientific and methodological solutions. The conference aims to delve into these challenges, study them, and provide solutions in the fields of media, language, and translation.”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Saad Al Bazai, a Saudi critic, thinker, and translator, presented a paper titled“Crisis of Humanities: Digitization and Perspectives for Overcoming.” The session, moderated by Professor Dr. Maryam Al Naemi, Chair of the Organizing Committee, sparked discussions on the future of the humanities, both applied and theoretical, in the face of digitization's profound and impactful crises on societies.

It is noteworthy that the first day's sessions included a review of 12 research papers focused on the effects of the digital space on media, languages, and translation.