Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023 Winners Announced

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and information Technology (MCIT) announced yesterday the winners of Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023 in its seventh edition at a ceremony organised by the Ministry and attended by several excellencies and senior officials from the local ICT sector.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai stressed the importance of the award in appreciating the efforts of digital transformation pioneers in Qatar and enhancing their contributions to fostering economic and social development.

“Small and medium-sized companies contribute significantly to creating job opportunities and are also drivers of economic growth and social development, as they represent about 97% of the registered private sector companies in Qatar and account for around 17% of the country's non-oil GDP,” said the Minister.

This year's award included ten categories, with many companies competing.

The winners in the ten categories are: Mezza Company for the ICT Service Provider of the Year category – Meeza provides comprehensive solutions in Network Management and operates a sophisticated Security Operations Center (SOC).

malomatia for the Best Systems Integrators category – malomatia seamlessly integrated diverse technological components into a unified platform with over 16 integrations across ministries.

Qatar National Bank for the Best Mobile App category – QNB developed an omnichannel mobile app and Internet banking platform offering multiple features such as virtual credit cards, electronic payments, and loan services, and implemented blockchain technology for money transfers, etc.

GBM for the Best Cloud Computing Solution category. GBM successfully supported its clients to migrate their platform to Azure, overseeing implementation, migration, disaster recovery setup and overall administration.

Muallemi for the Best Innovative Digital Startup category - Muallemi revolutionised learning in Qatar by launching an e-learning platform both for schools and parents to deliver customized learning pathways based on individual student strengths and weaknesses. Nabina Company for the Best SME Digital Transformation Initiative category. Kahramaa for the Best Smart Solution category. Snoonu for the Best Innovative Digital Commerce Solution category. MATAR for the Best Innovative Use of Big Data and Analytics category. Kanari AI for the Best Outstanding Achievement in Artificial Intelligence category.

The second Best Outstanding Achievement in Artificial Intelligence was awarded to EButler pioneered AI-powered customer service solutions with the launch of EBChat, enhancing customer experience while driving operational efficiency.