Exactitude Consultancy Forecasts Server Monitoring Software Market To Surge To $74.41 Billion In 2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global Server Monitoring Software Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Server Monitoring Software Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the Server Monitoring Software industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global Server Monitoring Software market size was valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 74.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Trends in the Server Monitoring Software Market:

Cloud Adoption Driving Demand: Increased migration to cloud-based infrastructures is fueling the need for server monitoring software that can manage and optimize performance across distributed environments.

Emphasis on Real-time Monitoring: As businesses become more reliant on digital operations, the demand for real-time monitoring solutions capable of detecting and resolving issues promptly is on the rise.

AI-Powered Analytics: Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms enables predictive analytics and proactive maintenance, allowing businesses to anticipate and mitigate potential server issues before they occur.

Hybrid Infrastructure Management: With the proliferation of hybrid IT environments combining on-premises and cloud resources, server monitoring software is evolving to provide unified visibility and management across diverse infrastructures.

Security and Compliance Focus: Heightened concerns around data security and regulatory compliance necessitate server monitoring solutions that offer robust security features and facilitate adherence to industry standards.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Server Monitoring Software markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

App Dynamics, AWS, BMC Software, Cisco, Datadog, Dynatrace, IBM, Logic Monitor, Manage Engine, Microsoft, Nagios Enterprises, Netreo, New Relic, Prometheus, PRTG Network Monitor, Solar Winds, Splunk, Thousand Eyes, VMware, Zabbix

Recent Developments:

February 8, 2024 – Owkin, a TechBio that combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to find the right treatment for every patient, announced they are working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform drug discovery, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, and develop AI diagnostics. Owkin will leverage AWS's proven global infrastructure and secure, extensive and reliable cloud platform to enhance data operations, optimize for operational excellence, and drive forward research in precision medicine.

September 21, 2023 - Cisco to Acquire Splunk, to Help Make Organizations More Secure and Resilient in an AI-Powered World. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced a definitive agreement under which Cisco intends to acquire Splunk for $157 per share in cash, representing approximately $28 billion in equity value. Upon close of the acquisition, Splunk President and CEO Gary Steele will join Cisco's Executive Leadership Team reporting to Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the Server Monitoring Software Market Report:

Server Monitoring Software Market by Type

Web-based

Cloud-based

Server Monitoring Software Market by Application

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

North America has typically dominated the server monitoring software industry. A variety of variables contributes to its supremacy. To begin, North America is home to a huge number of technology-driven firms, including major corporations, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), all of which create substantial demand for server monitoring solutions. Second, the region has a well-developed IT infrastructure and a strong emphasis on technical innovation, resulting in early adoption of modern monitoring tools. Additionally, North American firms prioritize cybersecurity and compliance, exacerbating the demand for sophisticated server monitoring solutions to protect their data and systems. Furthermore, the presence of significant market participants and prominent technological centers, such as Silicon Valley, helps the area maintain its leadership in creating and implementing cutting-edge monitoring software.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Server Monitoring Software market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Server Monitoring Software market.

