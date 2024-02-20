Ukraine Continues To Work On Bilateral Security Agreements Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is concluding bilateral agreements on security guarantees, which are an intermediate step towards full membership in NATO.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports, referent to the president's press service.

“Our state is concluding unprecedented bilateral security agreements, which are an intermediate stage towards the main security commitment – full membership in NATO,” he said.

Yermak stressed that the agreements signed on February 16 with Germany and France, and previously with the United Kingdom, cover a wide range of cooperation areas with partners and true friends of Ukraine, who have supported Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.

“Starting from the restoration of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders in 1991 to joint military production, localization. They also contain absolutely specific figures regarding assistance," he said.

Furthermore, these agreements address sanctions, accountability of the aggressor state, the training of Ukrainian military personnel, direct financial assistance for the resilience of the Ukrainian economy, combating Russian disinformation, and intelligence cooperation.

"The main thing is to assist us in strengthening our defense capabilities and readiness for any attempts of new aggressions," said the head of the President's Office.

He noted that all agreements already concluded and those to be signed later with other states contain all the necessary positions laid down in the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, adopted at the NATO summit in Vilnius in the summer of 2023. According to him, Ukraine is also working to ensure that each agreement is extremely substantive and even goes beyond the basic conditions laid down in this declaration, having its own specifics with each country.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine has signed security agreements with the UK, Germany, and France.