Guinness World Record Representatives Deliver Certificates To SWCC In The Presence Of The Saudi Arabian Minister Of Environment, Water And Agriculture.

Nine Guinness Certifications Reinforce SWCC's Leadership as the World's Largest Water Producer.

The Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has recently established nine new Guinness World Records, further cementing its position as the world's largest producer of desalinated water. SWCC produces over 11.5 million cubic meters of water per day and has achieved unprecedented results in various water projects.

Today (Tuesday), during the ceremony sponsored by His Excellency the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, and attended by His Excellency the Governor of Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkarim, and representatives from Guinness World Records, SWCC received the certificates for the largest desalination plant in the world for its giant system“Ras Al-Khair” with a production capacity approaching 3 million cubic meters, the largest covered Water Reservoir for storing drinking water in the world, with a production capacity of 3 million cubic meters, and the largest drinking water storage facility, represented by the“Briman Strategic Water Reservoir” with a capacity that exceeds 2 million cubic meters.

SWCC also obtained a certificate for the largest covered drinking water storage facility in the world, (Riyadh's strategic water storage tanks with a capacity of 4.79 million cubic meters), the largest piped water transmission system for water desalination in the world, with a length of 14,217 km and a capacity of 19,429 million cubic meters per day, the largest mobile desalination plant in the world with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day, the largest multi-effect distillation desalination unit in the world for the MED-TVC unit in Shuaiba with a capacity of 91,200 cubic meters per day, and the largest network of water reservoir for drinking water storage with a total capacity of 8,970 million cubic meters.

It also received the world's lowest desalination energy consumption certificate. reaching less than 2.271 kWh per cubic meter.

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, Governor of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation, said,“SWCC is proud to have achieved these new records that enhance its pioneering and leading role in the desalination industry, and to continue its journey towards the future, taking deliberate and confident steps.”

He emphasized the importance of the continuous development and efforts of research and innovation that led to the registration of nine new Guinness World Records. He explained that this achievement is the result of a strategy that aims to improve business efficiency by leveraging technologies, enhancing capabilities, and localizing knowledge.

He said,“We take pride in our accomplishments which were made possible with the guidance of our wise leadership and their aspirations. We now seek to expand our vision within the desalination industry, aiming to exceed the limits of competition and achieve record-breaking accomplishments that not only make a difference but also promote Saudi leadership on a global scale”.

His Excellency mentioned that the achievements were a result of ambitious development and support for the potential of Saudi leadership. The SWCC's staff, engineering capabilities, and qualified national workforce put in great efforts, ideas, and passion to make this possible. It's noteworthy that the achievement came just a few days after winning the Local Content Award for the second consecutive year.

SWCC has confirmed that it will continue to implement its long-term strategy to achieve its goals of development, sustainability, and environmental and water security. As the largest water desalination provider in the world, it will invest its resources more efficiently to expand its work and maintain its leadership position.

His Excellency concluded his statement by saying:“SWCC, with God's blessing and the support of wise leadership, has achieved several significant and valuable milestones. These achievements have added value to the quality of life and the national economy, confirming SWCC's commitment to advancing economic and social growth while serving humanity at both local and global levels. By prioritizing environmental friendliness, leveraging advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and reducing costs, SWCC is continuously developing this industry. It is committed to ensuring water security, which is a crucial cornerstone for the future.”

About SWCC:

The Saline Water Conversion Corporation Home (SWCC) is an independent government entity mandated to supply and deliver water to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since its humble beginnings in 1974, SWCC has established and operated over 33 desalination plants and 139 purification plants throughout the country, providing the Kingdom with an uninterrupted water supply.

SWCC is one of the world's largest producers of desalinated water, with a current generation capacity of 11.5 million cubic meters per day.

By providing the Kingdom with an uninterrupted water supply, SWCC plays a vital role in the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia and its ambitious Vision 2030 plan.