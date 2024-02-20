Amir Leads Farewell Of Kuwaiti Amir

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of the Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, upon departure along with the accompanying delegation from Hamad International Airport's Amiri Terminal on Tuesday, after a state visit to the country.

Also present in the farewell were His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness the Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud and the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi were also in attendance.

