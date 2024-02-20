Quaker® Launches First-Ever Global Brand Platform, You've Got This, With Debut Commercial Film From BAFTA Award-Winning Director Charlotte Wells

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marking a reset for the brand, the international campaign debuts in Canada and Latin America with ambitious plans to air in additional global markets throughout 2024



Quaker ® , the trusted brand that has been a cornerstone of good mornings around the world for almost 150 years, is unveiling its first-ever global platform titled 'You've Got This,' celebrating everyday people who awaken the potential in others. Quaker is fueling the unsung heroes who give us the strength and nourishment we need to take on the days that matter most. The campaign marks a reset for the brand that will be brought to life through a range of initiatives championing everyday heroes, including a visually captivating television commercial directed by BAFTA award-winning director Charlotte Wells.

Quaker Launches New Global Platform, 'You've Got This', With Commercial Film From Award-Winning Director Charlotte Wells

"Quaker has long been a beloved, potential-filled brand within the PepsiCo portfolio, and 'You've Got This' is the breakthrough creative platform we need to mark the brand's next chapter across the globe," says Ciara Dilley, Vice President of Marketing, Global Foods Group at PepsiCo. "As a brand with a storied history of nourishing potential in others, we are thrilled to partner with Charlotte Wells to celebrate the unsung heroes who inspire greatness in all of us."



The 'You've Got This' platform, created with Uncommon Creative Studio, spotlights the beauty of everyday heroes on the days that matter most. It's on those big days in which a small gesture, a word of encouragement, or a comforting bowl of oatmeal from someone who is always in our corner makes all the difference. These everyday heroes remind us that we all have it within ourselves to take on whatever we want in life-sometimes we just need some help believing it. In the acclaimed filmmaker's first commercial film, Charlotte Wells beautifully captures the spirit of this campaign.

"Familial bonds, the joy and ache of time passing, of growing up and growing old-these are themes that are constantly on my mind, and which were front and center in this script," says Charlotte Wells.

The emotionally compelling short film follows a father and son as they navigate life's stages together, from childhood to adulthood. Throughout the story, the father offers small acts of support, words of encouragement and bowls of Quaker oatmeal to his son, giving him the strength he needs to take on the days that matter most. As time passes, the son eventually has a child of his own, and he reflects on the impact his own father had on his life. He shares a bowl of Quaker oatmeal with his son, realizing it is now his turn to be the reassuring presence, the unsung hero.

The longform version of the commercial has been adapted for local markets around the world to best suit the consumer rituals and habits in those markets. 'You've Got This' is also the first-ever fully personalized omnichannel campaign for Quaker including out-of-home, print and mobile/digital advertising allowing for a highly customized creative experience across all consumer touchpoints.

Lucy Jameson, Co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio added: "We're really proud to bring emotion to a global audience with this new work for Quaker, celebrating the universal role the brand plays in our lives through a powerful story of a father and a son's relationship. This is the start of a much broader strategic platform for the brand, and we can't wait to see this flourish this year."



The Quaker 'You've Got This' campaign is currently airing across Canada and Latin America in cinemas and on TV, digital and social media with plans to expand to additional markets throughout 2024.

For more information about Quaker, please visit QuakerOats and to view the campaign, please click here .

