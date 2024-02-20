Concierge Auctions Announces 2024 Partnership With Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The best auction platform for the world's finest property remains exclusive auction provider for industry-leading global network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced the continuation of its partnership since 2015 with Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, solidifying its position as the exclusive auction provider for the prestigious global network of over 130,000 real estate professionals across more than 70 countries.

“At Concierge Auctions, we are proud to work with the best agents in the industry and support them in the buying and selling of their clients' high-end real estate. This renewed commitment further solidifies our shared mission with Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and their network of agents, who collectively represent some of the most elite in the world. Together, we're committed to elevating the luxury real estate market," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

Further, through Concierge Auctions Preferred Agent Program, members of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate have the opportunity to apply and become a part of the program to then educate their sellers about the auction opportunity in the early stages of their relationship. By offering a 60-day sales option to their traditional listing approach, they expand their likelihood for success by leveraging Concierge Auctions' global marketing campaigns and vetted network of qualified ultra-luxury buyers.

“We've proudly partnered with Concierge Auctions for many years, and we're thrilled to continue our successful collaboration into 2024. Concierge Auctions goes beyond being a mere partner; they serve as catalysts, fostering meaningful business relationships and opening doors to exclusive opportunities for our members,” said Meghan Barry, President of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate.“With their unique positioning in the luxury auction space, Concierge Auctions empowers our members with elite tools and resources to command international business. Their dedication to expanding digital footprints and facilitating connections with top luxury real estate professionals in key markets around the world exemplifies their leadership in this field. These powerful connections enable collaboration, further extending our global reach, and enhancing our ability to showcase properties on an international scale.”

Both organizations share mutual representation among some of the industry's leading names, including The Agency, Keller Williams, Sotheby's International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway, Engel & Volkers, Coldwell Banker, Hawaii Life, and Compass. Moreover, esteemed members of Concierge Auctions' Agent Advisory Board, such as Matt Beall of Hawaii Life, Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, and John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell | Forbes Global Properties, are integral members of the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate community, enriching the collaborative landscape.

Concierge Auctions has consistently been recognized for their marketing and sale achievements over the years by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, most recently for "Best Overall Company Marketing", an esteemed award honoring exceptional marketing strategies and tactics showcased through a comprehensive and cohesive brand marketing package. Adding to previous accolades with a total of eight Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate awards, including "Best Website",“Best Overall Company Marketing”, "Significant Sale",“Extraordinary Philanthropy” and the“Global Networking Award”.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity via a co-branded offering as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate/LuxuryRealEstate

A worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties across the globe, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate has been leading the real estate industry since 1986. This hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 55 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually, making it the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate network in the world.

Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate's global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate, the leading portal for luxury properties online, presenting exclusive multi-million-dollar estates. Frequently distinguished as a leader in the industry, the company has been recognized by Forbes, the Inc. 5000 List and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they have been honored multiple times by The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards and most recently awarded the 'Best Directory or Search Engine Website' in the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition Awards hosted by the Web Marketing Association.



