HV Television SAS De Colombia (Multiplay) Supercharges Entertainment With Telco Systems' 100GE Network Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Revolution: HvMultiplay Colombia and Telco Systems usher in the era of hyper-connected entertainment with a 100GE network leap

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telco Systems , a leading global provider of innovative network infrastructure solutions, today announced that HvMultiplay Colombia, a prominent pay-tv operator in Colombia, has selected Telco Systems to modernize its legacy 1 Gigabit Ethernet (1GE) Carrier Ethernet network with state of the art 100 Gigabit Ethernet (100GE). This strategic partnership will enable HvMultiplay Colombia to deliver a superior viewing experience to its subscribers with enhanced bandwidth, reduced latency, and improved network scalability.As the demand for high-quality video content continues to surge, including 4K UHD and beyond, traditional 1GE and 10GE networks struggle to keep pace. The upgrade to 100GE will provide HvMultiplay Colombia with the robust infrastructure needed to meet the growing bandwidth requirements of its subscriber base, not just for video but also for expanding its service offerings to include reliable and high-speed internet access and custom business connectivity solutions. With significantly increased capacity and reduced latency, the network will support seamless delivery of even the most demanding content, ensuring a premium experience for customers.Telco Systems boasts extensive experience in delivering cutting-edge Carrier Ethernet solutions to Tier-1 service providers and broadcasters worldwide. The company's TM8100 series is recognized for its unparalleled combination of performance, scalability, and operational efficiency. HvMultiplay Colombia chose Telco Systems' TM8100 Series due to their high-density 100GE ports, supporting massive bandwidth capacities for future-proof network architecture, as well as their advanced QoS features, prioritizing video traffic for guaranteed low latency and jitter-free viewing. Furthermore, Telco Systems' solutions proven reliability and scalability, ensure dependable performance and seamless expansion as network demands grow, and the company's comprehensive network management platform, simplifies network operations and optimizes resource utilization."In 2015, we saw the horizon of tomorrow's media landscape and knew we needed a network that could keep pace," stated Omar Gonzalo Santamaria, Network Executive Director at HvMultiplay. "Telco Systems stepped up as the ideal partner, providing a MEF-compliant Carrier Ethernet 2.0 solution that flawlessly aligned with our vision for demanding, high-speed interconnectivity. Their dedication extends far beyond mere technology. Their expert guidance, from initial implementation to ongoing training and technical support, has been instrumental. With over 70 seamlessly integrated T-Metro 8100 and T-Marc 3348s devices delivering blazing 100 Gbps connections and rock-solid redundancies, we operate with unmatched confidence. Over 300 active ports, all backed by Telco Systems' exceptional TAC support, stand testament to an eight-year partnership that has exceeded every expectation. And this upgrade is just the tip of the iceberg. We are preparing for explosive growth in our markets, and we will continue to invest heavily with Telco Systems for years to come.""Our T-Metro portfolio is ideally suited for network operators like HvMultiplay, empowering them to efficiently meet growing bandwidth requirements and ensure exceptional service layer performance for their customers." Commented Jason Hyatt, Americas GM for Telco Systems. "Additionally, the continued trust of HvMultiplay Columbia makes this announcement particularly special. With competitive options available in the market, they once again chose Telco Systems for our exceptional solutions and outstanding support. Telco Systems products will always check all the RFP boxes. However, it's our attention to customer support across every level of our organization that, I believe, sets us apart from the competition."About Telco SystemsTelco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.telco .About HV Television SASHvMultiplay Colombia is a leading pay-tv and telecommunications service provider in Colombia, offering a wide range of high-quality channels, internet access, and custom business connectivity solutions to its subscribers. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience and continuously invests in innovative technologies to ensure its network remains at the forefront of the industry. HvMultiplay Colombia is present in 30 cities, with more than 1000 kilometers of its own optical fiber deployed and a base of 160,000 subscribers. It is also directly connected to the most important Internet access providers, submarine cables, and main content service providers in the region.

Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, CMO

Telco Systems

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn