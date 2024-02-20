Elsevier And Vanderbilt University's Heard Libraries Establish Landmark Five-Year Open Access Transformative Agreement

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Elsevier , a global leader in information analytics and scientific publishing, is pleased to announce a five-year read and publish agreement with Vanderbilt University's Jean and Alexander Heard Libraries that will advance open science and enhance access to scholarly research.

The transformative agreement, which is effective through 2028, provides Vanderbilt researchers with access to high-quality research published in Elsevier's extensive portfolio of journals. Vanderbilt researchers will also enjoy expanded open access publishing options in those journals, enhancing the visibility and impact of their work. The agreement supports a sustainable scholarly publishing model that aligns with values of openness, inclusivity and equity.

Jon Shaw , University Librarian, said: "This exciting new partnership with Elsevier strengthens our libraries' commitment to improve information access at Vanderbilt and promote collaborative scholarship across our community. The agreement not only encompasses access to Elsevier's leading peer-reviewed journals but also expands our scholars' publishing impact by extending the reach of their research."

James Tonna, VP Research Sales, Americas at Elsevier, added: "We are excited to work closely with Vanderbilt University to advance open science. This transformative agreement marks a significant step toward a more inclusive and accessible research ecosystem, fostering innovation and collaboration."

The partnership reflects the commitment of Elsevier and Vanderbilt to contribute to global knowledge sharing and to enhance interdisciplinary collaboration through open access. The five-year transformative agreement will enable researchers to build on each other's work and accelerate scientific discovery, driving positive change in the scholarly publishing landscape.

Learn more about which Elsevier journals are included in the agreement. Researchers in need of assistance should direct questions to Vanderbilt's subject librarians .

Notes for editors

About Vanderbilt University

Founded in 1873, Vanderbilt University is internationally recognized for its transformative education and research. The university's 10 schools reside on a parklike campus set in the heart of Nashville, Tennessee, providing a collaborative culture that empowers leaders of tomorrow. In addition to offering an immersive residential undergraduate experience, Vanderbilt is deeply committed to expanding the global impact of its innovation and research as it increases opportunities for faculty, students and staff to pursue bold new ideas and discoveries. Learn more at vanderbilt .

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management , R&D performance , clinical decision support , and health education . Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board , we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

