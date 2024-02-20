Maryland-Based Edtech Startup Mindgrasp AI Expands, Adding Five Full-Time Positions As Demand For Its Generative AI Platform Surges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mindgrasp AI enables 500,000+ users to improve productivity and learning by 10x



COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgrasp AI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, today announced it is expanding its team with five new full-time employees to meet demand for its generative AI platform. The key new hires will enable the company to launch more products and features focused on active learning and new enterprise partnerships in sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare and higher education.

From left to right: Head of Customer Success Moises Olivares, Partnerships Lead Daivat Patel, CEO and Founding Partner Thaibinh Cao, CCO and Founding Partner Patrick Matlack, COO and Founding Partner Shayan Khanlarbeik, Organic Content Lead Rosie Burns and Principal Engineer Ronak Patel

Continue Reading

"Transitioning five contractors to full-time team members accomplishes several important goals," said Thai Cao, co-founder and CEO of Mindgrasp AI. "It signals our growth to date, sets us up to rapidly scale over the next 12 months and beyond and increases our ability to retain top talent."

Mindgrasp AI's learning assistant technology reads, listens and watches uploads to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes. This model has enabled more than 500,000 registered users to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills.



"In our first year, Mindgrasp AI has empowered hundreds of thousands of users to improve their productivity and learning tenfold," said Cao. "We've taken on minimal outside capital while being able to rapidly scale our product, user experience and now our team, which is rare in the highly competitive generative AI space."

Headquartered in the Maryland Innovation Center, Mindgrasp AI operates a remote workforce with employees and contractors in the U.S., Dubai, Bangladesh and Lebanon. The educational technology software is trusted by students from institutions such as Stanford, Princeton, MIT and the University of Maryland, among others, as well as post-grad professionals and knowledge workers across various industries. The edtech startup's rapid growth has resulted in 100 million views on

TikTok .

For more information, visit

mindgrasp .



About Mindgrasp

Mindgrasp AI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, launched in 2021 out of the Maryland Innovation Center. Mindgrasp AI reads, listens and watches uploads to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes. This model has enabled more than 500,000 registered users to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills. The educational technology software is trusted by students from esteemed education institutions across the U.S. as well as post-grad professionals. For more information, visit

mindgrasp and follow on

TikTok ,

Instagram and

LinkedIn .



Contact:

Elle Welch

(423) 605-5553

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindgrasp AI