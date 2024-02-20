Global Motorsports Strategic Business Report 2024: AI Greasing The Wheels Of The Racing Industry For Massive Momentum

The report explores the post-COVID-19 migration of competitive sports towards virtual events, particularly focusing on motorsports. It provides insights into the competitive scenario, including the market share of key competitors in 2023 and their presence categorized by strength and activity levels worldwide.

Amidst the global economic landscape, the report outlines the prospects and outlook for the motorsports market, emphasizing the increased use of internet technology and social media platforms for broadcasting racing events. It also highlights the role of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in driving demand within the market.

The impact of the pandemic on Formula One racing is discussed, shedding light on how the industry has adapted to changing circumstances. The report introduces motorsports, detailing the most prestigious motorsport series worldwide and key revenue channels within the industry. Recent market activity and influencer insights provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolving dynamics and trends shaping the motorsports market in the post-pandemic era.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Motorsports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$624 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes: