Crayon And Kahoot! Join Forces To Deliver Enhanced Academic Engagement In Universities And Schools Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OSLO, Norway, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation,

today announced its strategic partnership with Kahoot!, becoming the newest reseller of the global learning and engagement platform's tools.



This comes at a time when 3 in 4

teachers believe technology has played a key role in making learning more student-centered following lower levels of engagement and motivation post-pandemic.

Over the last decade, Crayon has delivered dedicated education offerings to more than 400 universities and schools across the globe. This exclusive partnership marks a significant step in the company's commitment to enhancing educational experiences through cutting-edge technology.

Kahoot! was launched in 2013, with a vision to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since then, the company has grown from a popular quiz tool to a global platform for learning and engagement, now with more than 10 billion (non-unique) participants. With a commitment to constant user-centric innovation, the company continues to help shape the transformation of learning. Kahoot! is today used by more than 8 million teachers for lesson planning, assessment, student-centered learning and more, now enhanced with AI to make teaching and content creation more efficient and powerful.

"We see this collaboration as a pivotal step in expanding our reach and impact in the educational sector," said Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa . "Joining forces with Crayon's technological expertise and established academic network will help us to significantly enhance the learning experience for educators and students alike."

Crayon will now bring Kahoot!'s proven pedagogic merit to bear in its tailored services offering to education providers, which helps them to audit and navigate the complexities associated with deploying multiple vendors. By negotiating on behalf of customers, Crayon assures compliance, cost-effectiveness, and - most importantly - impactful benefits to learning. Additionally, Crayon will support Kahoot!'s existing users by identifying areas that can drive additional value and optimizing their subscriptions.

"With Kahoot! our lecturers have an easy and efficient tool to create and deliver high-quality content that meets the educational needs of their students. This while the gamified learning experience allows the students to actively participate and engage with the content as we meet them on a platform they already feel native to and enjoy. So it's really a win-win," said Ole Bjarne Mogård, Senior advisor for Learning and Technology

at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology , a long-time customer of both Kahoot! and Crayon.



"Every day, we see the challenges that universities and corporations face when trying to make learning more accessible and engaging," said Crayon Executive Vice President of Nordics Michael Jacobs . "The synergy of our core values and industry expertise will help educational institutions and corporations empower people to meet their true potential. Together Crayon and Kahoot! can help make learning more accessible and fun."

CONTACT:

Melanie Coffee

VP of PR and Communications

[email protected]

+47 46 74 86 48