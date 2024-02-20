Mavenir Announces Introduction Of Latest Openbeamtm Radio Platforms Setting The Industry Pace For Sustainable, Next-Gen...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announces a significant expansion of its OpenBeamTM radio portfolio with the launch of three new next-generation platforms that deliver advanced capabilities across diverse scenarios. This major enhancement of the OpenBeam solution set will further accelerate the deployment of 3GPP and O-RAN-compliant radios, with a focus on energy efficiency and engineered to support ULPI (Uplink Performance Improvement) functionality for Active Antenna Units (AAUs), in addition to the current O-RAN 7.2b specification.

Mavenir's extended OpenBeam radio platform delivers an unparalleled breadth and depth of solutions that are AI-enabled and 'green by design', comprising:

Wideband mMIMO AAUs : Mavenir's next generation 64TRX massive MIMO AAU with up to 600MHz instantaneous bandwidth for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) with access to broad spectrum ranges. This halves the number of AAUs needed for deployment thereby streamlining network operations and reduces total cost of ownership.

Wideband Multi-Band RRUs : Mavenir's complete set of Remote Radio Units (RRUs) that support multiple bands with wideband power amplifiers – offering up to 480W output power and mid-band tri-band solution, in addition to the low-band tri-band solution already available as part of the OpenBeam portfolio. Wideband radio architecture allows operators to share power dynamically between bands, providing an overall improvement in energy efficiency.

Next-Generation 32TRX mMIMO AAUs : Mavenir's new generation of 32TRX Active Antenna Units (AAUs) powered by the Qualcomm® QRU100 5G RAN Platform to enhance performance, energy efficiency, and features for massive MIMO deployments.

In addition to the current O-RAN 7.2b specification, Mavenir's AAU solutions are also engineered to support ULPI (Uplink Performance Improvement) allowing network operators to improve uplink performance, minimize latency, and reduce fronthaul bandwidth, especially in urban settings where network demand is high.

Mavenir's innovation and leadership in OpenBeam radio solutions have been recognized by global intelligence company ABI Research, which ranked Mavenir as the overall leader and top innovator in its recent Open RAN vendor comparison report (November 2023 ). The report praised Mavenir for addressing diverse industry needs with its broad portfolio of radio products spanning Micro, Macro, Millimetre Wave and mMIMO.

Job Benson, SVP, GM, Radio Business Unit at Mavenir said:“In live deployments across the world, our OpenBeam portfolio is demonstrating its value as a compelling enabler of growth for operators, providing radio solutions with the agility, cost-efficiency, and intelligence to meet critical network demands today, and a robust innovation platform as networks evolve and expand. Mavenir is pursuing an active programme of development to continuously enhance the features and capabilities of our standard-setting OpenBeam platforms, providing Communication Service Providers with the best-in-class solutions for their radio access network needs.”

Mavenir's OpenBeamTM full radio portfolio will be displayed at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb 26-29, in Hall 2 Stand 2H60. For more on Mavenir's presence at the show visit

