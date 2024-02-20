Tamil Nadu Govt Announces 'Seed Distribution' In State Agriculture Budget 2024. What Else Does It Include?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tamil Nadu Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Tuesday presented a separate 'Agriculture Budger 2024-25' in the state assembly. The state farm budget announced seed distribution to encourage traditional paddy varieties that could help fight against diabetes does the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2024 include?

1) Panneerselvam announced ₹65.30 crore for millets, purposes including optimizing yield.2) 'One Village, One Crop' scheme presented in Tamil Nadu Agriculture budget 2024.

3) The Tamil Nadu farm budget also announced steps to reduce chemical fertilizers in paddy crops.4) Several measures to nurture villages to help them tackle climate change.5)“A new scheme called the 'Chief Minister's Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme (CM MK MKS)' with 22 components will be implemented at an outlay of Rs. 206 crores during the year 2024-2025,” the minister said.

6) \"Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme aims to transform every village into a model of self-sufficiency by focusing on the development of agriculture as the primary occupation, and by converting fallow land into cultivable land to increase the net cultivable area. During 2024-2025, this scheme will be implemented in 2,482 selected village panchayats at an outlay of ₹200 crores.\"7) \"To help the farmers recover from loss of income due to unforeseen natural calamities, Crop Insurance Scheme is being implemented. The insurance claim for an amount of ₹14.55 crores was immediately disbursed to 9,988 farmers of Thoothukudi district for the crop loss that occurred due to incessant rains on 17th and 18th December 2023. This scheme will be implemented during 2024-2025 with an allocation of ₹1,775 crores.\"Tamil Nadu's revenue deficit over ₹49,000 croreThe Tamil Nadu government on Monday presented the 2024-25 budget, estimating the revenue deficit at over ₹49,000 crore and made new announcements aimed at achieving the \"7 grand Tamil dream\" which included social justice and women's welfare revenue deficit in the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 is pegged at Rs.49,278.73 crore. The fiscal deficit in Revised Estimates 2023-24 is estimated to 'marginally increase' to ₹94,060 crore as against ₹92,075 crore in Budget Estimates, PTI reported.

The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GSDP has increased from 3.25 per cent in Budget Estimates to 3.45 per cent in the Revised Estimates 2023-24, owing to a downward revision in the GSDP estimates total revenue receipts of the state government, including the Central transfers, are estimated to be Rs.2,99,009.98 crore in Budget Estimates 2024-25 as against the Revised Estimates of Rs.2,72,576.80 crore in 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies)

