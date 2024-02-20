IGNOU 37Th Convocation 2024: Here Are Steps To Download Certificates From Digilocker

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is set to host its 37th Convocation on February 20, 2024, with the main ceremony taking place at the IGNOU campus in New Delhi. The event will be graced by the presence of the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. Notably, the convocation will not be confined to the capital but will also extend to various regional centres, including the Srinagar Centre at the University of Kashmir.

Students who successfully completed their study programs in December 2022 and June 2023 will be conferred with their progonal certificates during the 37th Convocation ceremony. The prestigious event is not limited to physical attendance, as it will be accessible to a wider audience through live streaming on platforms such as the Gyan Darshan Channel, Swayam Pracha Channel, and other social media channels.

This approach ensures that the celebration of academic achievements reaches a broader community beyond the immediate physical location.

Here's how to download IGNOU academic certificate via Digilocker:

Students who have completed their study programme can download their academic certificates via the DigiLocker App. Follow these steps to download the certificates.

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker App

Step 2: Login to the app

Step 3: Select the education category and click on the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Step 4: Click on the 'Certificate' tab

Step 5: Fill in the required details and download the certificate

