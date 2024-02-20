(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Legendary Hollywood Film Music Composer Hans Zimmer Returns to Dubai for Another Epic Concert







19 February 2024, Dubai (UAE): Following the overwhelming success of Hans Zimmer Live in 2023, the multiple Academy Award®-winning composer returns to Dubai on the 31st of May at Coca-Cola Arena. The city's dynamic atmosphere and diverse audience made it the perfect host for his first-ever show in the region, setting the stage for another unforgettable musical experience.

The triumph of the 2023 show has become the catalyst for Dubai to proudly host the return of Hans Zimmer Live. Hans Zimmer and his exceptional band persist in enchanting and inspiring audiences across the globe with their unmatched musical artistry.



Zimmer's musical legacy, marked by the creation of original scores, deeply resonates with individuals from different backgrounds and life journeys. Having secured two Oscars® and four Grammys®, along with nominations for three Emmys® and a Tony®, Zimmer stands among the elite. His gift for crafting compositions that transcend boundaries and emotionally connect with people from all walks of life is a testament to the universal appeal of his artistry. With an impressive repertoire, he composed the music for Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Top Gun Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, and most recently Dune and Dune: Part 2, and many more iconic movies, marking the history of cinema.

“I am immensely grateful for the warm embrace Dubai gave to my music during our first performance in the city. I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend language and resonate with the deepest emotions within us. Each composition is a journey, and I am privileged to share these musical stories with audiences around the world.” said Hans Zimmer.

The concert promises a stellar experience, featuring Hans Zimmer and his world-class band of virtuosic musicians, including Tina Guao on the cello and Pedro Eustache on the winds. The ensemble will be complemented by captivating dancers, with the added allure of the original voices behind legendary productions such as Lisa Gerard, the original voice of Gladiator; Lebo M., the original voice of Lion King; and Loire, the original voice of Dune.

'Experiencing the profound impact and emotional delight brought by Hans Zimmer Live during its inaugural performance in Dubai was truly extraordinary. Naturally, we felt compelled to invite him back for an encore performance, with new enhancements promising an even more remarkable show. Hans Zimmer Live is an indescribable journey through music, leaving an everlasting imprint on the hearts and spirits of our guests. The magic of Hans Zimmer goes beyond the notes – it's an immersive experience that lingers, creating cherished memories.' said Omar Saab, President EVI.

For those who saw him the first time, here is your chance to watch him again, and for those who missed it in 2023 this is your chance to watch Hans Zimmer Live in Dubai on 31 May 2024.



Registration is officially open at for the Hans Zimmer Live presale to secure tickets early. The presale will be open for 48 hours only, starting on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 at 10 am.

Tickets for this musical marvel will go on general sale on Friday, 23 February 2024 at 10 am on and

Date: 31/05/2024

Time: Doors open at 7 pm & show starts at 9 pm Dubai Time.

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets are available at Coca-Cola Arena's official website.

