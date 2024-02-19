Chinese Security Services & USA Hold Talks On Visas & Drug Control

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The head of the Chinese Public Security Ministry Wang Xiaohong,
at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro
Mayorkas in Vienna on Sunday, called on American colleagues to
ensure respect for the rights and dignity of Chinese citizens in
the United States and refuse to include the republic in the list of
the main sources of drugs for Americans, Azernews reports, citing the Xinhua news agency.
Wang Xiaohong asked the American side to stop the unprovoked
harassment and inspections of Chinese students to ensure fair entry
and full dignity for Chinese citizens, take effective measures to
ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic and consular institutions
and personnel in the United States and lift visa restrictions for a
number of Chinese personnel.
Both sides held frank, in-depth, and constructive talks to
implement the consensus reached at the meeting of heads of State in
San Francisco in November 2023 to promote cooperation in the field
of drug control and law enforcement.
The heads of departments, the Chinese agency notes, have reached an
agreement to maintain dialogue and cooperation in the field of drug
control and law enforcement based on mutual respect, taking into
account differences and mutually beneficial cooperation, pay
attention to each other's concerns and generally contribute to the
stable development of Sino-American relations.
