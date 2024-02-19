Japan Provides Ukraine With $100M Grant Under Programme For Emergency Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with a grant of USD 100 million for Phase 3 of the Programme for Emergency Recovery. The grant will be used for the aforementioned programme.

The press service of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said this in a post on its Facebook pag .

“The Programme for Emergency Recovery (Phase 3) will receive JPY 15.8 billion, which is more than USD 100 million. The funds will be allocated to rapid recovery projects, such as energy services, transportation, and humanitarian demining equipment,” the report reads.

With the support of the Government of Japan, Ukraine is currently implementing the Programme for Emergency Recovery Phase 1 and Phase 2, as well as the Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project.

As part of Phases 1 and 2, Ukraine is already receiving significant special equipment and machinery for the energy, transportation, agricultural, medical, educational, demolition, waste management, water disposal, water supply, and demining sectors.

The Emergency Recovery and Reconstruction Project is effectively implementing quick-impact projects, such as a pilot project on waste management and a pilot project on the installation of heat pumps. This allows the project to prioritize the most urgent areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 21.83 billion in grants from the Japanese government to implement the Programme for Emergency Recovery through a special fund of the state budget. The government has also approved the procedure for the use of these funds.

Photo: Ministry of Reconstruction