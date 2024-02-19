Radisson Blu, Kaushambi Takes Culinary Innovation To A New Level With A Diverse Array Of Engaging Events

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th February 2024: Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, renowned for its commitment to excellence in hospitality and inventive event planning, successfully hosted a series of diverse and engaging events in January. From enjoying cultural festivals to indulging in culinary delights, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, provided an outstanding experience for visitors with diverse interests and preferences.



Commenting on the engaging event, Ashwani Kaushik, Cluster F&B Manager, of Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, said, "We are delighted to have hosted a diverse range of events at Radisson Blu, Kaushambi throughout January. Each event was thoughtfully organized to offer our guests an immersive and engaging experience. Furthermore, in February, we are excited to continue our series of events by organizing themed brunches and other activities. We look forward to offering our guests unforgettable experiences that they will cherish in the coming future."



During the series of events, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, organized a New Year's brunch and dinner, a Republic Day brunch, and a Lucknow Food Festival named 'Lazzat e Awadh'. In addition to these exciting events, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, also hosted Theme Brunches featuring diverse cuisines from around the world.



The engaging events witnessed the exploits of their own expert chefs, who created specially designed dishes to take diners on an unforgettable culinary journey. The menus were carefully crafted with the addition of some of the most exclusive dishes, allowing guests to relish global flavours that elevated their dining experience. With such an exceptional array of events combined with innovative food menus, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, continues to challenge traditional practices and set new standards of excellence in the ever-competitive hospitality industry.





About Radisson Blu, Kaushambi



The five-star Radisson Blu Kaushambi Delhi NCR boasts top-notch amenities and a central location for corporate and leisure travelers. They have comfortable, well-designed rooms or suites with amenities like free Wi-Fi and coffee and tea facilities. To relax, you can make an appointment for a soothing massage at Nilaya Spa or enjoy a dip in our free-form swimming pool. They offer services like a travel desk, a business center, and airport transfers to enhance your stay. Reserve our flexible and elegant event space, which can accommodate up to 3,500 guests.

