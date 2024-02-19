Authorities Destroy 600 Kilograms Of Spoiled Poultry In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Authorities confiscated and destroyed approximately 600 kilograms of poultry in the Giza District in the capital, because they were spoiled and were of unknown origins.In collaboration with the Public Security Department, inspecting personnel at the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) conducted the seized and destroyed poultry.In a press release Monday, Nizar Mhaidat, the Director General of the JFDA stated that the poultry displayed visible signs of spoilage and its origin was unknown as it was slaughtered outside designated slaughterhouses. However, through quality control and tracking operations, the source of the poultry was identified, seized, and destroyed before it could be distributed to markets.He further mentioned that the JFDA has initiated procedures to refer those involved to the judiciary for legal action, emphasizing that the JFDA conducts regular oversight campaigns to inspect food establishments across various regions of the Kingdom, including poultry processing and butchering facilities, to ensure compliance with approved health requirements.