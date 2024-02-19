Exclusive: How Dubai Resident Sabalenka Is Mixing 'Catwalks' With Grand Slam-Winning Tennis

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 10:17 PM

An imposing personality on the court, Aryna Sabalenka can tear her opponents apart with stinging groundstrokes. She is also the owner of arguably the biggest serve women's tennis has ever seen.

Those weapons were launched with great precision by the tall Belarusian last month Down Under.

The world number two ruthlessly dismantled all her opponents in Melbourne to become the only second player since 2013 to defend the Australian Open title.

But not many people know that her glorious triumph at the Australian Open, where she didn't lose a single set in seven matches, was built in Dubai.

In the pre-season, the 25-year-old took advantage of the wonderful facilities and the beautiful weather in Dubai to train for the Australian Open.

It's a city, she says, which also gives elite athletes like her the luxury of doing a lot of fun activities outside of the tennis court.

The two-time Grand Slam singles champion who has also won two Grand Slams in doubles is now back in Dubai to play in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which started on Sunday.

This will be her first tournament appearance since her Australian Open victory.

During an exclusive interview with the Khaleej Times, Sabalenka, a Dubai resident, also revealed why she loves to do fun reels on Instagram with her team and what she would have done if she had not become a tennis player.

Q. You are such an intense, powerful player. But your social media platforms are great fun. Fans love your fun reels, and we must say you are quite a good dancer. Is it something that helps you unwind, maybe, after a gruelling tennis match?

I would say that this is the way I am. On social media, I am trying to show my personality to people. I kind of try to share my energy with the people. And that's the way I love to do it.

Q. You were training in Dubai last December, right, to prepare for the Australian Open?

Yes, I was training at the Atlantis (in Dubai).

Q. We know a lot of top tennis players train in Dubai during the pre-season. Why do you think Dubai has become such a popular destination for tennis players?

I think because we start the season in Australia (in January), so Dubai is the perfect place to do the pre-season because you are kind of halfway to Australia. You have so many direct flights from here. And the weather is beautiful, the tennis courts are great, so many things to do outside of tennis. So I think it's important to do the pre-season when you are training hard, it's important to do something outside of tennis, you need something to have fun, relax and separate yourself from tennis.

Q. You are a Dubai resident, so you probably have seen a lot of famous places in this amazing city. Is there something that you still haven't done and you would want to do soon?

I would love to go to the desert, I have never been to one. So I would love to go and do the desert safari. I heard it's a lot of fun. I would love to do that.

Q. Of course, apart from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha also have big tennis tournaments. Now Saudi Arabia is showing a great interest in bringing top-level tennis to their country. You played an exhibition match in Saudi before the Australian Open, the first match featuring top women's players in their country. How was the experience?

It was an amazing experience, I didn't really expect that level. The hospitality was amazing. They treated us really well. I could feel their passion for sports. Yeah, it was an amazing experience. I am glad that I played that exhibition match.

Q. Your opponent in that Saudi exhibition match was Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the first Arab player to reach Grand Slam finals. She has now become a big inspiration for all young players in Africa and the Arab region. How important is her growth for the growth of tennis in this region?

It's very important, I am super happy, she has been able to achieve what she has achieved, she is such an inspiration, her story is a huge motivation for so many kids and I think that's really important and I am happy that she is motivating so man young kids.

Q. We heard this story that you became a tennis player by accident. Your father was an ice hockey player who was driving past a tennis court a few times in Belarus. Seeing those courts, you thought of trying your hand at the sport. And now you are a two-time Grand Slam champion. But what would you have done in life if your father had not driven past those tennis courts? Modelling, maybe? We have seen you do a little catwalk with the Australian Open trophy in your hand...

Well, I am glad my dad was driving past tennis courts and I am here now. But, yeah, if there was no tennis, I probably would have done boxing or modelling. I don't know I was really terrible at my studies, so that's why I say that I am really glad that I am in tennis.

