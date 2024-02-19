Plastics Extrusions Market Size, Trends & Outlook 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Plastics Extrusions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Plastics Extrusions Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Plastics Extrusions Market?



The plastics extrusions market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.



What are Plastics Extrusions?



Plastic extrusion is a manufacturing process that involves shaping raw plastic material into objects such as pipes, tubing, and door profiles. The ability to create objects makes it an ideal process for producing components for industries such as construction, automotive, packaging, and more. The extruded products can be customized to meet specific requirements, offering advantages in terms of strength, flexibility, and durability. Additionally, a variety of thermoplastics, including polyethylene, PVC, and polystyrene, can be used in the extrusion process, providing a broad range of material properties and applications such as weatherstripping, blinds, window ad door profiles, wire insulation and others.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Plastics Extrusions industry?



The Plastics Extrusions market growth is driven by several trends and factors. Notably, the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials across various industries such as construction, automotive, and packaging benefit from the use of extruded plastic products due to their favourable properties, including high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to corrosion. Additionally, the ability of plastics to provide barrier properties, such as resistance to moisture and gases, enhances the shelf life of products, meeting the stringent requirements of modern packaging. Moreover, continuous improvements in die design, extrusion machinery, and material formulations have enhanced the efficiency and versatility of the process, allowing manufacturers to produce complex profiles with high precision and consistency. With the technological advancements and the versatility of the extrusion process, the plastics extrusion market growth expands. As industries continue to prioritize efficiency and sustainability, the plastics extrusions market is lucrative for continued growth in the future.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:



Rigid Plastics Extrusions

Flexible Plastics Extrusions



By Material Type:



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others



By Process Type:



Blown Film Extrusion

Sheet Extrusion

Profile Extrusion

Pipe & Tube Extrusion

Others



By End-Use Industry:



Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



ABC Group

Berry Global Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Consolidated Container Company

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Sigma Plastics Group

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Amcor Limited



