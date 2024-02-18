Turkish Authorities Detain 42 Suspects Over Links To Failed Coup

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish security forces detained 42 suspects over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

Intelligence officers and counterterrorism police carried out an operation dubbed“Clamp-6” across 14 provinces of Türkiye, including the capital Ankara, the minister said on social media platform X, without specifying the time frame of the raids.

The suspects were allegedly linked to the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government accused of attempting a coup on July 15, 2016, that killed at least 250 people.

The Gulen movement is allegedly led by and named after Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom his followers regard as a spiritual leader. ■