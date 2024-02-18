Israel attacks Gaza`s biggest operative hospital

(MENAFN) Israeli troops carried out a significant operation on Thursday by entering Al Nasser hospital in southern Gaza, the largest operational health facility in the besieged region. Both the Israeli military and officials from the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry confirmed the incident. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement through spokesperson Daniel Hagari, citing "credible intelligence" that suggested Hamas was holding hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.



The IDF further asserted that it believed Hamas militants were hiding within the hospital, though evidence to support this claim was not immediately provided. In response, a spokesperson for Hamas dismissed the IDF's statement as "lies." Aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres reported a "chaotic situation" within the hospital, with an undetermined number of casualties.



The raid unfolded shortly after the IDF issued an order for thousands of displaced civilians, seeking shelter in or around the medical facility, to evacuate the area. A previous attack on the hospital, with gunfire directed at the facility on Wednesday, resulted in the death of one patient and injuries to seven others, as reported by hospital surgeon Dr. Khaled Alserr to Euronews.



Dr. Ashraf Al Qedra, a spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry, stated that the IDF military operation compelled hospital administrators to keep intensive-care patients without necessary medical equipment. Additionally, early Thursday evacuations of the hospital, involving patients and medical staff, were reportedly conducted "under bombardment and threats."



The incident adds to the ongoing tensions in the region, emphasizing the challenges faced by healthcare facilities and civilians amid the conflict. The situation underscores the complexities of military operations in densely populated areas, raising concerns about the impact on essential services and the well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire.





