Pakistani PM Calls For Addressing Electoral Concerns Through Legal Channels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar
Haq Kakar on Saturday has asked parties and individuals, who harbor any concerns regarding electoral irregularities, to pursue legal recourse through the available channels.
The call by the caretaker PM came after some political parties accused rigging during the February 8 general elections across Pakistan.
Kakar said in a statement that Pakistan's legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.
He further said that recently-conducted General Elections in the country have been a step towards promoting democracy, adding that significant turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally.
The premier said that it is imperative that all stakeholders realize that victory and defeat are inherent aspects of democratic processes.
He said peaceful protest and assembly are fundamental rights, but any form of agitation, violence or incitement for vigilantism will not be condoned and law would take its course without any hesitation.
Kakar said anarchy and disorder will not be tolerated at this crucial time. He said this only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges.
The Prime Minister said that a caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. He expressed hope that this process will conclude as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect.
Several political parties including Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), religious political party Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Jamaat e Islami have accused rigging during the counting process amid delay in results for the general elections.
PTI on Saturday has taken out rallies in different cities of Pakistan to register their protest against the alleged rigging. Meanwhile, political parties are consulting each other to form governments in the centre and provinces.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians expressed their readiness to form a government in Centre and Punjab provinces together. (end)
