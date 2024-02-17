Ukraine, Azerbaijan Presidents Meet In Munich, Discuss Joint Economic Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the two leaders spoke in English.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Zelensky wished peace to the people of Azerbaijan and emphasized the good ties between the countries.

Ilham Aliyev noted that his team is in constant contact with the Ukrainian side to discuss bilateral relations, and Azerbaijan values its partnership with Ukraine. Azerbaijan supports the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and understands the situation due to its own experience with occupation and violation of territorial integrity. The President of Azerbaijan wished peace to the people of Ukraine.

Accosting to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy, humanitarian and other areas.

Zelensky noted Azerbaijan's assistance in ensuring the reliable functioning of Ukraine's energy system.

He also thanked Aliyev for the implementation of projects to rebuild the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region and expressed hope for Azerbaijan's further contribution to Ukraine's economic recovery.

The leaders discussed possible joint economic projects, particularly in the energy sector. Specifically, they discussed the possible use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

The interlocutors coordinated future joint efforts. Zelensky informed Ilham Aliyev about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

As Ukrinform reported, in January 2024, Ukraine received another batch of aid from its Azerbaijani partners, including 25 tonnes of energy equipment for restoration work.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office