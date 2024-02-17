President Of Azerbaijan And Head Of Iraqi Kurdistan Meets In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with
President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Idris Barzani
at the request of the other party, Azernews reported on February 17.
