President Of Azerbaijan And Head Of Iraqi Kurdistan Meets In Munich

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Nechirvan Idris Barzani at the request of the other party, Azernews reported on February 17.

