Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Celebrates First Anniversary, Holds Meat Fest

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan marked its first-year anniversary through a grand ceremony held on February 1, 2024 at the hotel premise.

Alexandre Glauser, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan was present at the ceremony along with distinguished corporate guests, said a release.



"Throughout its inaugural year, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan has consistently exceeded expectations, offering both business and leisure travellers a luxurious haven characterised by world-class amenities and impeccable attention to detail. From its elegantly appointed accommodation to its exquisite dining options and state-of-the-art facilities, the hotel has set new standards for excellence in hospitality," said the hotel in the release.

"The anniversary celebration served as a tribute to the esteemed corporate guests and the hard work of the entire team, whose loyalty and professionalism have been instrumental in shaping the hotel's success story," it added.

Hosting meat fest

Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is set to host a Meat Fest to captivate the taste buds of the guests from February 18 to March 2, 2024, said a release.

The Meat Fest will feature a diverse selection of cuts and types, from succulent steaks to savoury ribs.

The hotel has rolled out a special offer of Buy One Get Two at BDT 7,499 during the Meat Fest.

The Meat Fest will provide guests with a culinary journey, meticulously curated to satisfy all palates. The vibrant atmosphere, coupled with the aroma of sizzling meats, will create an immersive dining experience that will delight all the senses, added the release.