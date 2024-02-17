Intercontinental Dhaka Signs Mou With Smart Bangladesh Network

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : InterContinental Dhaka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN) at a ceremony which took place at the hotel recently.

Under the MoU, InterContinental Dhaka and Smart Bangladesh Network will collaborate towards a common goal and focus on sustainability projects and initiatives that support Sustainable Hospitality in Bangladesh, said a release.

Co-Chairman Md Abul Kalam Azad and Executive Members Md Monzurul Islam, Manik Mahmud and Sajid Mahbub from Smart Bangladesh Network as well as Managing Director Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman and Company Secretary SM Tarikul Islam from Bangladesh Services Limited along with General Manager Ashwani Nayar from InterContinental Dhaka were present at the signing ceremony, among others.

At the ceremony, four Differently Abled Colleagues (DAC) who were recently recruited by InterContinental Dhaka as part of its Diversity and Inclusion initiative were introduced to the guests.

InterContinental Dhaka, owned by Bangladesh Services Limited, has been implementing various sustainability measures and is now introducing the concept of "Sustainable Hospitality" creating best practices that can easily be adopted by the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangladesh whilst Smart Bangladesh Network has been launched as the catalyst in coordination with the government and private sector stakeholders of Bangladesh to facilitate the roadmap for Smart Bangladesh vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100, concluded the release.