Interior Minister Receives Iraqi, Lebanese Counterparts

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya at Queen Alia International Airport, on Friday, received Iraqi Interior Minister Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari and Lebanese Interior Minister Judge Bassam Mawlawi.Ministries Al-Shammari and Mawlawi are in the Kingdom to take part in a quadripartite meeting of interior ministries from Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, which is being hosted by Amman.The meeting aims at discussing cooperative strategies for addressing and battling the drug phenomenon.

