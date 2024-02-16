Kuwait FM Meets Iraqi Peer On Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Munich, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Mohammad Hussein on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference which opened on Friday.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen the historical bonds on the state-to-state and people-to-people levels, and cooperation in various fields.

The meeting also dealt with the efforts to complete delineation of the maritime borders between the two sisterly countries beyond mark 162. (end)

