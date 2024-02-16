ATP STEM Education: Pioneering Academic Excellence In Competitive Exam Preparation And Expansion In UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 5:15 PM

The results of the first JEE Main session of 2024 are in. Out of our two-year programme (2022–24) comprising 18 students, nine have scored above 90 per cent, with five surpassing the 95 per cent mark. ATP STEM has demonstrated an exceptional success rate, the highest across the entire GCC.

This year's achievements are built upon a history of excellence. Last year, three out of four students scored above 90 per cent. ATP STEM's legacy of success dates back to its very first batch, from which Kaloni Sharma is currently pursuing her education at IIT Kharagpur. This showcases the institute's consistent performance in nurturing top-tier talent.

Among the individual success stories, Rushi Patel from Indian High School achieved a remarkable 99.04 per cent in Physics and an overall per cent of 98.35. Saayuj Ion Mathew from GEMS Modern Academy, Vansh Whig from The Millennium School, Sai Sharan from Indian High School, and Aditya Madhu from The Millennium School also delivered outstanding performances, with overall percentiles of 97.87, 97.76, 96.56, and 95.15, respectively. Surin Sudhir Nayak from JSS International School excelled with a 98.99 percentile in Physics and 94.82 percentile overall, further emphasising ATP STEM's role.

Left to right Sai Sharan (Indian High School, 96.56%ile); Vansh Whig (The Millenium School, 97.76%ile), Rushi Patel (Indian High School, 98.35%ile), Saayuj Mathew (GEMS Modern Academy, 97.87%ile), Aditya Madhu (The Millenium School, 95.15%ile)

Founded in 2020 by Atinderpal Singh Sethi, an engineering physics graduate from IIT Guwahati, ATP STEM Education has quickly become a beacon of academic excellence. Singh, recognised as the top Physics teacher in the UAE with a worldwide ranking of 13 by Centa Teaching Professionals Olympiad, has fostered a culture of excellence at ATP STEM . The institute prides itself on its faculty, many of whom are IIT alumni or have scored over 99 per cent in the IIT-JEE exam, ensuring the highest quality of education.

ATP STEM prides itself on having the most stable and distinguished faculty team in the GCC, characterised by minimal attrition. The faculty, with over 100 years of combined experience from top JEE and NEET preparation institutes, plays a pivotal role in driving student success in competitive exams and board examinations alike. To distinguish itself from other institutions, ATP STEM offers free demo sessions, allowing prospective students to directly experience the qualitative difference in teaching and mentorship. This initiative underscores ATP STEM's commitment to educational excellence and transparency, ensuring students and their families can make informed decisions with confidence.

In 2024, ATP STEM is expanding its reach with three new branches in Al Nahda Dubai, Qasimia Sharjah, and Ibn Battuta Gate Building, in addition to its original Bur Dubai location. The inauguration of the Al Nahda branch on January 28 and the Sharjah branch on February 11, was a significant event, notably attended by Mr. Shabeer, the ex-chief information officer of the GEMS group, Parag Bhadra, Sr Manager of Moro Hub (Dewa subsidiary), Shamim, a prominent bank official in UAE. The Ibn Battuta center is anticipated to launch by the end of this month.

ATP STEM's foundation programmes have been instrumental in preparing students for Indian entrance exams like JEE and NEET, as well as achieving remarkable results in CBSE and ICSE examinations. Notably, Kimberley Ann Dsouza, the UAE topper in the grade 10 ICSE exam in 2023, was a proud student of ATP STEM, highlighting the institute's effectiveness in fostering academic leaders.

For more information on ATP STEM's programmes and to join their esteemed community, visit