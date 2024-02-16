Sonoma Creamery Tomato Basil Pizza Crispstm Debut In Northwest Costco Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tomato Basil Pizza Crisps

Sonoma Creamery® Pizza Crisp Flavors: Tomato Basil, Pepperoni, Veggie Supreme

Pizza Crisps Perfect Picnic

The fan-favorite snack will roll out at additional Costco locations across the country in coming months

- John Crean, President & CEOSONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sonoma Creamery , the leading California-based innovator of high-quality cheese snacks, is proud to announce the latest retail expansion of its Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM, bringing the better-for-you snack to Costco shoppers in the Northwest Region of the U.S. This milestone furthers Sonoma Creamery's 93-year mission to nourish and satisfy customers with mouthwatering products derived from all-natural and preservative-free ingredients.A blend of artisanal cheese and margherita pizza flavors with 13 grams of protein per serving, Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM offer a gourmet snacking experience that you can feel good about. Craft baked with 100% real mozzarella cheese and seasoned with tomato, basil and garlic, Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM are naturally gluten- and lactose-free. These vegetarian-friendly bites – which can be served perfectly on their own, or even tossed in a salad or paired with your favorite dips – are sure to become a new staple in pantries across the Northwest. And thanks to the convenient, resealable packaging, they're never out of reach – even when you're on-the-go.“After seeing the success of Pepperoni Pizza CrispsTM at Costco, it was clear to us that customers are increasingly craving healthier snack alternatives that don't compromise on taste,” said John Crean, president and CEO at Sonoma Creamery.“Our Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM do just that, packing the classic pizza flavor into a bite-sized snack that provides guilt-free satisfaction."The Northwest region is only the first of Costco's eight regions to offer Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM, with nationwide availability coming soon. Retailing at $9.79 per 9.5oz bag, Tomato Basil Pizza CrispsTM are now available at 72 Costco locations across Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Sonoma Creamery LLC

...

Geraldine Flatt

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube