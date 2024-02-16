Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 4,609 Million By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.57%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads the global endoscope reprocessing market, poised to grow at 8.01% CAGR. Factors driving demand include chronic diseases, HAIs, regulations, and government initiatives. In Europe, growth at 8.30% CAGR is fueled by aging populations and technological advancements, boosted by COVID-19. In Asia-Pacific, aging populations, chronic diseases, and HAIs contribute to market expansion, with a higher risk in low- and middle-income countries. New York, United States, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endoscope reprocessing is a multi-step process that includes thorough cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization of endoscopes and associated attachments. The endoscope reprocessing tag applies to endoscopes undergoing the endoscope reprocessing procedure. The significant risk of infections resulting from poor endoscopic instrument sterilization drives the demand for reprocessing equipment. Download Free Sample Report PDF @ Competitive Players The key players in the global endoscope reprocessing market are Cantel Medical, Fortive, Olympus Corporation, Ecolab, Steris, Getinge Ab, 3M, Hako Group, Lonza, Richard Wolf GmbH, Bes Healthcare, Metrex Research LLC, Medalkan, Mitra Group, Pharmax, Summit Imaging, Inc., Medical Devices Group Srl, The Clorox Company, Tuttnauer, Nanosonics, Contec, Hoya, Conmed, Creo Medical, Censis, and Cardinal Health. Report Scope

Study Period 2019-2031 CAGR 8.57% Historical Period 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2022 Base Year Market Size USD 2,199 Million Forecast Year 2031 Forecast Year Market Size USD 4609 Million Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe

Intensifying Need for Endoscopic Procedures among Target Population Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research,“The global endoscope reprocessing market size was valued at USD 2,199 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4,609 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Endoscopy is one of the most common medical procedures undertaken. It is used for the early identification, diagnosis, and treatment of gastrointestinal disorders. The rise in gastro-related problems increases the number of endoscopic procedures performed and, eventually, the demand for reprocessing endoscopes to reduce the risk of infection for patients and physicians. The rate of increase in endoscopic operations is proportional to the prevalence of malignancies of the gastrointestinal tract. Since more and more people are experiencing stomach difficulties, endoscopy is required more frequently compared to the past. This increase in endoscope usage increases the likelihood of biofilm growth on endoscopes.

Technological Advancements in Endoscope Reprocessing Methods Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to the CDC analysis, AERs offer advantages over manual endoscope reprocessing procedures because they automate many reprocessing steps and minimize worker exposure to high-level disinfectants. Cleaning endoscopes was complex because it was only recently possible to clean their lumens. Several manufacturers stress the automation of their disinfection procedures to define their product developments and innovation strategies. Thus, technical advancements in endoscope reprocessing procedures generate the potential for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America's endoscope reprocessing market share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period. In North America, the demand for disinfection systems is driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, HAIs, stringent regulations, and favorable government initiatives related to disinfection and sterilization. In the following years, advancements in healthcare infrastructure in the United States and Canada are anticipated to increase the demand for disinfectants and detergents in healthcare settings. The convenience and ease of use of these goods have led to a rise in orders for them in various end-user application categories.

In addition, the demand for automated endoscope reprocessors that permit high-level disinfection of endoscopes is expected to increase as the number of endoscopic surgical procedures fluctuates. Guidelines from the government that encourage the reprocessing of medical devices and an increase in the number of product approvals for automated endoscope reprocessors are also driving up demand in the region for endoscope reprocessors and accessories.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% over the forecast period. The market in the region is expanding due to the aging population with chronic diseases and the rise of HAIs and hospitalizations. Increased healthcare infrastructure, technical advancements in the medical industry, and the development of smart devices for disinfection systems all contribute to the regional market's growth. The COVID-19 outbreak demanded the disinfection of healthcare facilities and hand hygiene for physicians and patients, contributing to the regional market expansion. In addition, digestive tract cancer account for 28% of all cancer-related fatalities in the region. The number of patients requiring endoscopic procedures is considerable, driving the regional market's expansion.

Key Highlights



By product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is divided into disinfectants, reprocessing equipment, detergents, drying, storage, and transport systems, and others. The disinfectants segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global endoscope reprocessing market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics and medical office suites, standalone reprocessing service facilities, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global endoscope reprocessing market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period.

Market News



In December 2022, PENTAX Medical America introduced the new PlasmaTYPHOONdry endoscope drying solution. The new fast endoscope drying solution is a patented, completely automated process that uses an advanced technique to dry with two different airflow levels. In March 2022, The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation issued its long-awaited update to its guidance on cleaning and storing flexible and semi-rigid endoscopes.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market: Segmentation

By Product



Disinfectants

Reprocessing Equipment

Detergents

Drying, Storage, and Transport Systems Others

By End-User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics and Medical Office Suites

Standalone Reprocessing Service Facilities Others

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

