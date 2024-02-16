Honoring National Caregivers Day: A Tribute To Compassion And Dedication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On National Caregivers Day, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) proudly recognizes the extraordinary contributions of caregivers across the nation. The importance of caregiving was eloquently highlighted by Eulodia Ortiz, the 2023 Caregiver of the Year Award Winner, during her acceptance speech at the 2023 HCAOA National Home Care Conference. She stated,“Receiving this award is not just a personal achievement; it is a reminder of the importance of caregiving and the impact it has on individuals and communities. Let us continue to recognize and appreciate the invaluable work of caregivers, as they truly make a difference in the lives of those they care for.”HCAOA recognizes the profound impact of caregivers and remains committed to bolstering training and education standards, developing career path opportunities, and improving recruitment and retention practices. The importance of supporting caregivers is now more crucial than ever, with the projected increase of the 85 and older population from 6.7 million in 2020 to 14.4 million in 2040, more than doubling with a 117% increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Jason Lee, HCAOA's CEO, expressed his deep appreciation for caregivers, stating, "On National Caregivers Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers who selflessly devote themselves to improving the lives of the elderly, our Veterans, those with disabilities, and others needing care at home. Their tireless dedication and compassion embody the very essence of caregiving, and we are honored to celebrate their invaluable contributions."Join HCAOA in acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable caregivers who make a difference in the lives of countless individuals and families every day.About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,500 agencies across the United States.

