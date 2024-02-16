I'm Confident In Continued Progress Of Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Ties - President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. I have full confidence that the relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will continue to progress steadily, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter sent to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda on the occasion of this country's national holiday, Trend reports.

