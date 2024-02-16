Growth Prospects In The GCC Construction Additives Market Report 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Construction Additives Market Report by Type (Chemical, Mineral, Fiber), End Use Sector (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Country 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the GCC Construction Additives market size , share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

GCC Construction Additives Market Trends:

The GCC construction additives market is primarily driven by the increasing level of urbanization and the modernization of construction projects across the region. Furthermore, the escalating demand for sustainable and high-performance construction materials is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, various countries in the GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and others, are increasingly investing in infrastructure, residential, and commercial projects, which is bolstering the need for specialized construction additives that enhance the quality and durability of the buildings.

Apart from this, the GCC construction additives market is further propelled by the emerging trend of employing eco-friendly and energy-efficient construction practices. Additionally, the government authorities of the GCC region are imposing stringent environmental regulations to adopt eco-friendly construction practices, bolstering the demand for sustainable construction additives.

Moreover, various key manufacturers are utilizing technologically advanced solutions, such as nano-additives and superplasticizers, to provide enhanced properties to construction materials. This, in turn, is proving a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, several other factors, such as the growing number of expats in the region and the inflating expenditure capacities of GCC nationals, are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

GCC Construction Additives Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Chemical



Plasticizers



Air-Entering Agents



Retarding Agents



Waterproofing Agents

Others

Mineral Fiber

End Use Sector Insights:



Residential

Commercial Infrastructure

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman Bahrain

