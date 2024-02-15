Civil Defense Crews Rescue Man Stranded By Floods In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra)-- Aqaba Civil Defense crews and Aqaba Police were notified of the existence of a person inside his vehicle who was encircled by floods in the Aqaba Governorate, according to the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson.
He continued, saying that he was able to be evacuated and that he was in good health thanks to the quick action of the diving and rescue crews.
MENAFN15022024000117011021ID1107858746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.