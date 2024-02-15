Civil Defense Crews Rescue Man Stranded By Floods In Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra)-- Aqaba Civil Defense crews and Aqaba Police were notified of the existence of a person inside his vehicle who was encircled by floods in the Aqaba Governorate, according to the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson.He continued, saying that he was able to be evacuated and that he was in good health thanks to the quick action of the diving and rescue crews.