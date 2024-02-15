Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wearable Remote Control For Vehicles (CHK-975)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a faster and easier means of unlocking/locking car doors and starting their car," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the

QEE RING. My design would be much more convenient than using a bulky key fob."

The invention provides a wearable design for an automotive remote control. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of searching for a bulky key fob. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps avoid delays. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-975, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp