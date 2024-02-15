Aircraft De-Icing Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Aircraft De-Icing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global aircraft de-icing market size reached US$ 1.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

Aircraft de-icing plays a vital role in ensuring aviation safety by removing ice, frost, and snow from aircraft surfaces before takeoff and landing. This procedure is particularly crucial in cold climates or during winter seasons. It is essential for preserving the structural integrity and aerodynamic efficiency of an aircraft. Ice, frost, or snow accumulation on an aircraft's surfaces can disrupt airflow, leading to decreased lift and increased drag, impacting its ability to take off and maintain stable flight. Trained personnel at airports use specialized equipment like de-icing trucks with booms and nozzles to apply de-icing fluid to critical areas such as wings, tail, and fuselage, ensuring safe operation.

Aircraft De-Icing Market Trends and Drivers:

The aircraft de-icing market experiences significant growth propelled by the aviation industry's expansion. As air travel becomes more popular, the rise in flight frequency globally prompts a greater demand for de-icing solutions. This necessity arises from the increased likelihood of encountering adverse weather conditions like snow and ice during flights. Airlines prioritize passenger safety and operational efficiency, leading them to rely on advanced de-icing technologies. These innovations not only enhance effectiveness but also promote environmental sustainability, aligning with industry goals. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly de-icing fluids and techniques reduces environmental harm, in line with sustainability objectives. Regulatory bodies like the Federal Aviation Administration enforce strict guidelines mandating aircraft to be free of ice and snow before takeoff, making de-icing an integral pre-flight procedure. This regulatory compliance further accelerates the adoption of de-icing products within the aviation sector.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Fluid Type:



Type I

Type II

Type III Type IV

Breakup by Application:



Military Commercial

Breakup by Equipment:



De-Icing Trucks

Sweepers Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



B/E Aerospace Inc. (Rockwell Collins Inc.)

BASF SE, Clariant AG

General Atomic Technologies

Global Ground Support LLC (Air T Inc.)

JBT Corporation (FMC Technologies)

Kilfrost Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tronair Inc.

UTC Aerospace Systems (Collins Aerospace) Vestergaard Company A/S.

