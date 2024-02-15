Qatar, Slovenia Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The second round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Republic of Slovenia was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was chaired by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Slovenian side was chaired by Director-General of the Directorate for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs H E Mateja Norcic Stamcar. Bilateral cooperation and a number of topics of mutual interest between Qatar and Slovenia were discussed during the consultations.
MENAFN15022024000063011010ID1107855391
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.