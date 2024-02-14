Watch: Indian PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir In Grand Ceremony In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 5:22 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 11:12 PM

The Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple has been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the BAPS Hindu Mandir with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mahant Swami Maharaj, who presided over the consecration of the temple in the morning, led the Vedic ceremony attended by Modi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On arrival at the iconic temple standing on 27 acres of land, Modi was received by Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami.

There was a long and warm hug given by Modi to Brahmaviharidas Swami, a heartfelt acknowledgement of the completion of the landmark temple in the Capital.

Modi visited a 3D centre, which offers a 12-minute immersive experience about the temple's vision and journey. The Indian Prime Minister, visiting the temple for the first time since making the initial announcement in 2015, was amazed by the intrinsic work on stone and spent quality time admiring the architectural marvel.

The iconic hand-carved traditional stone temple, assembled on site like a giant 3D jigsaw puzzle, is a celebration of architectural excellence and highlights the richness of ancient civilisations. Devotees started flocking in the morning hours to catch glimpses of this masterpiece. The grand ceremony was attended by thousands of devotees and dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion for the UAE and India. The attendance of community members was split into different zones, with arrangements made for people to watch the ceremony live on the big screen.

A major initiative was the simultaneous 'aartis', a Hindu ritual for worship, involving more than 1,500 temples under the Sanstha.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir belongs to everybody, says temple project head

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple opens today: From foundation to inauguration; 5-year journey of mandir

'Brother, it feels like home': Indian PM Modi tells UAE President