Gurugram-RERA Team Inspects Ten Real Estate Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 14 (IANS) Gurugram Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Chairman, Arun Kumar on Wednesday inspected the sites of ten real estate projects which are yet to be completed.

The sites Kumar inspected included all five Mahira projects at Sector 63A, 68, 95, 103 and 104, three projects of OSB at Sectors 69, 70 and 109 and one each of Greenopolis at Sector 89 and Raheja Revanta at Sector 78.

More than 10 thousand allottees -- who booked their dream units in these real estate projects -- five to ten years ago are still waiting for the builders to hand over the possessions.

Constructions in some of these projects have not yet commenced, while construction in some other projects got stuck for one reason or the other.

The objective behind the site visit by the RERA Chairman was to take stock of ground reality and figure out how and what best could be done to complete the projects in question.

Aggrieved allottees of stuck real estate projects in Gurugram have requested Kumar's intervention in completing these projects and handing over units.

Senior member RERA V.K. Goel, District Town Planner, Gurugram, Rajesh Kaushik and the entire planning team of RERA were part of the inspection team.

