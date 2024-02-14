(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Culture & Lifestyle Updated: February 13, 2024 The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica

Bringing people from all over the country together

By TCRN STAFF February 13, 2024

The Carnival is one of the most anticipated and celebrated events in Costa Rica. It is a lively and colorful festival that brings people from all over the country together to enjoy a week-long extravaganza of music, dancing, parades, and traditional costumes. This annual event is held in different parts of the country, with each city putting its own unique twist on the festivities.

Leading up to Easter

In Costa Rica, the Carnival marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day period of fasting and reflection leading up to Easter. It is seen as a time to let loose and indulge before the solemnity of the religious season. The Carnival celebrations typically start on a weekend in February and continue until Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent.

One of the most iconic aspects of the Costa Rican Carnival is the elaborate costumes worn by participants. People spend months preparing their outfits, which are often inspired by traditional folkloric characters, animals, or themes. This is a chance for individuals to showcase their creativity and imagination, resulting in stunning and eye-catching costumes that are a feast for the senses.

The Carnival parades are the main highlight of the event. They are a spectacle of color, music, and dancing, with floats and groups of dancers moving through the streets of the city. The parades feature various regional dance troupes, known as“comparsas,” who perform traditional music and dances. Each comparsa has its own unique style and costumes, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the Carnival.

Music plays an integral role in the Costa Rican Carnival. The streets are filled with the lively beats of traditional rhythms, such as calypso, reggae, and salsa. Musicians and bands take to the streets, performing on stages or moving alongside the floats, creating an infectious energy that gets everyone dancing and singing along.

Food is also a big part of the Carnival celebrations. Throughout the week, food stalls line the streets, offering delicious and authentic Costa Rican dishes. Traditional favorites like arroz con pollo (rice with chicken), chicharrones (fried pork), and tamales are readily available, providing a culinary delight for Carnival-goers.

Another popular custom during the Carnival is the throwing of water and foam. People armed with water guns and cans of foam engage in friendly battles, dousing each other with water or covering each other in foam. This playful activity brings a sense of fun and lightheartedness to the festivities, and nobody is safe from getting wet or foamed up during the Carnival.

The Carnival is a family-friendly event, and children play a significant role in the celebrations. Many schools, community centers, and organizations organize their own mini-parades and activities specifically for children. Kids dress up in their costumes, dance to the music, and participate in contests and games, creating lasting memories and passing down this cherished tradition to the younger generation.

A celebration of culture, tradition, and community

Overall, the Carnival in Costa Rica is a celebration of culture, tradition, and community. It is a time when the entire nation comes together to enjoy the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Costa Rica unique. Whether you are a local or a tourist, the Carnival is an event that should not be missed, as it offers a truly unforgettable experience of joy, unity, and artistic expression.-

