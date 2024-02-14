Kaartech Unveils Ktern.AI: Driving The 'AI-First' Approach For S/4HANA Transformations, Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech

recently launched its latest ground-breaking IP, KTern - a SAP industry cloud-certified innovative platform designed for global enterprises, embedding the AI-First approach. Powered by GenAI, SAP customers, globally, can leverage KTern to accelerate their SAP S/4HANA transformations.

Introducing KTern: AI-Driven Digital Transformation

"As businesses around the globe navigate the challenges of today's landscape, KaarTech stands firm as a strategic consulting partner, introducing our cutting-edge AI-driven platform, KTern. Tailored to address the varied needs of enterprises worldwide, it champions the AI-First approach," remarks Maran

Nagarajan, CEO, KaarTech.

At the core of the platform, there are 7 generative AI-driven digital streams: Digital Clean Core, Digital Projects, Digital Process, Digital Labs, Digital Maps, Digital Mines and Digital HANAPedia - a comprehensive suite of capabilities propelling businesses into the future.

With KTern, KaarTech leads the charge in modular innovations and leverages LLM-powered BTP code extensibility to drive a clean core. This approach ensures digitized workflow-driven reviews, accelerated delivery, faster upgrade cycles, and agile operational prowess.

Ratnakumar N, CPO of KTern, adds, " Over the last 2 decades, SAP customers, during their journey, have piled up tech debt, which is in the form of customizations, traditional interfaces, and legacy data. With the help of emerging technologies like ML, AI and with S/4, now we can relook at technical debt and keep the core clean. With the help of

KTern, customers can

build Composable Enterprise; the

KTern platform helps you achieve faster innovation cycles, reduced technical debt, increased Opex savings, and compliant and future proof business models. " In its commitment to knowledge sharing and seamless integration of best practices, KaarTech introduces HANAPedia - a collaborative and reusable content engine - fostering collaborative learning and seamless implementation of industry best practices, all underpinned by the intelligence of KTern.

Prabhakar

Prasad, President of North American Business Unit, KaarTech, adds

"Guided by the intelligence of KTern, KaarTech simplifies the transformation journey by bringing the AI at the forefront of project execution. It will accelerate S/4 Conversions, be it Greenfield,

Brownfield, or Bluefield." As an SAP strategic partner, KaarTech, available on SAP Store, extends propositions by unlimited user access, complimentary training and onboarding sessions, transparent value-driven pricing, seamless integration with MS O365 tools, and compatibility with 3rd party tools - all seamlessly integrated with the robust capabilities of KTern.

KaarTech, a trailblazer in the realm of digital transformation, invites organizations worldwide to embrace the future with its KTern.

