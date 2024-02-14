Spartannash Introduces 'Retail Innovation' With In-Store Robot From Simbe Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Food solutions company SpartanNash has agreed plans to implement Simbe Robotics ' autonomous inventory robot Tally in 60 additional company-operated stores across the Midwest USA.

This opportunity to generate actionable, real-time inventory insights represents SpartanNash's continued investment in technology to enhance the store guest and Associate experiences.

Tom Swanson, SpartanNash executive vice president, corporate retail, says: We first piloted Tally in 15 stores, and the success of that launch motivated us to expand Tally across more locations to help Associates save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving our store guests.

“The real-time data intelligence Tally provides helps ensure our store guests' favorite items always stay fresh, are adequately stocked and priced competitively, helping us deliver the ingredients for a better life.”

Simbe's Store Intelligence platform informs product stocking, ordering, merchandising, and e-commerce fulfillment with real-time inventory insights across every store area.

